WTO: Buhari meets Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

Daily Times reports that the former minister of Finance is a finalist in the race to become Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

If Okonjo-Iweala wins, she would become the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25-year history.

