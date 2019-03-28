World’s Longest Salt Cave Discovered In Israel

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Israeli cave explorers said that a salt cave with striking stalactites near the Dead Sea is the world’s longest, beating the record-holder in Iran.

The cave named Malham, stretching over 10 kilometres (6.25 miles), runs through Mount Sodom, Israel’s largest mountain, and spills out to the southwest corner of the adjacent Dead Sea.

Pale salt stalactites hang from the ceilings, and some of the walls sparkle with salt crystals. Drops of salty water are visible at the tips of some of the stalactites.

Malham became known to researchers through the work of Amos Frumkin, founder and director of Hebrew University’s Cave Research Centre, who in the 1980s mapped around five kilometres of it.