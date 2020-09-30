World’s first patient cured Of AIDS dies from Cancer

Timothy Ray Brown, known as the ‘Berlin Patient’, is the only other person known to have been cured of AIDS.

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to be cured of HIV, has died from cancer, Daily Times gathered.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a five month battle with leukaemia,” his partner, Tim Hoeffgen, said in a post on Facebook.

He said Mr Brown was his “hero” and “the sweetest person in the world”. Mr Brown, 54, became known as “the Berlin patient” after his HIV was cleared by treatment involving a bone marrow transplant in the German capital in 2007.

The American’s case fascinated and inspired a generation of HIV doctors as well as patients infected with the virus, offering a glimmer of hope that one day a cure will be found that eventually ends the AIDS pandemic.

“We owe Timothy and his doctor, Gero Huetter, a great deal of gratitude for opening the door for scientists to explore the concept that a cure for HIV is possible,” said Adeeba Kamarulzaman, president of the International AIDS Society.

Mr Brown was diagnosed in 1995 while living in Berlin, and in 2006 was also diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia.