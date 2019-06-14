WorldRemit excites SMEs with new product for business payments

Ukpono Ukpong – Abuja

WorldRemit has launched ‘WorldRemit for Business’, a new service that enables small and medium-sized business owners to quickly pay employees and contractors in 140 countries worldwide, including fast-growing markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

The Founder and Executive Chairman at WorldRemit, Ismail Ahmed, has said that by extending its money transfer service to SMEs, and as well save businesses time and money when they make international payments.

In a statement signed by Corporate Communications Manager, Akinyi Ochieng, he noted that the platform will first be available to U.K.-registered businesses.

While noting that the company’s low fees and exchange rates are shown up-front and customers can send money easily via the company’s website and app, the leading digital money transfer service which makes sending money as easy as sending an instant message also said that its intervention has led to a shift to online and mobile money transfers due to its improved speed and convenience for users.

Ahmed said that while some banks can take up to a week to process payments, WorldRemit transfers to Nigeria is processed instantly.

“Each year, the UK imports $2 billion in goods and services from Nigeria, where SMEs for 96 per cent of businesses and 84 per cent of employment. WorldRemit for Business will make it easier for individuals to receive payment by UK-based partners via bank transfer to GT Bank accounts.

“Customers sending funds abroad can easily track their transfers in real-time on the WorldRemit app and opt-in to receive daily exchange notifications to send money abroad at the optimal time.

“When I first started WorldRemit, I was frustrated with the high charges and long delays in sending money abroad both as a business owner and consumer. Over the past 9 years, we’ve made it easier for 4 million people around the globe to send and receive money.

“Today, we’re pleased to extend that service offering to businesses, and put an end to the steep fees that many businesses have to pay, especially when sending to Nigeria.

We’re committed to making it quick, safe and easy for you to pay individuals across borders, leaving you to focus on growing your own business.”

WorldRemit customers complete over 1.4 million transfers every month from over 50 countries to over 140 destinations using its app or website and remains committed to providing innovative solutions to meet money transfer needs across the world.

In addition to partnering with Nigerian Banks including First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc for instant digital money transfers. In April 2019 the company launched international transfers to Paga mobile money accounts.