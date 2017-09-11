UK pledges more fund to fight Hurricane Irma

Britain Monday pledged to add more support to the 42.2 million U.S. dollars relief fund in the fight against hurricane Irma.

The British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, told Radio 4 that only four million pounds remained out of the 32 million relief fund.

His message came as senior MPs and residents of the Caribbean islands criticised British government’s slow response to the disaster.

Johnson said 50 police officers would be dispatched to Britain’s overseas territories, while

500 British troops were sent to Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, and British Virgin Islands, amid reports of looting in some areas.