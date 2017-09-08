Trump’s Bid To Bar Most Refugees Suffers Another Setback

The Court of Appeals panel also ruled that grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins of legal U.S. residents should be exempted from Trump’s order.

American president, Donald Trump wants one thing – to keep refugees away from America but American courts wants another thing.

On Thursday, a U.S. appeals court rejected Trump administration’s effort to temporarily bar most refugees from entering the country, ruling some should be exempt from an executive order banning refugees.

The Court of Appeals panel also ruled that grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins of legal U.S. residents should be exempted from President Donald Trump’s order, which banned travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The ruling is the latest legal blow to the President’s sweeping executive order barring travelers from Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days, which the Republican president said was necessary for national security.

The Justices said that the government did not persuasively explain why the travel ban should be enforced against close relatives of people from the six countries or refugees with guarantees from resettlement agencies. The 3-0 ruling takes effect in five days.

Recall that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump’s ban could be implemented on a limited basis, but should not be applied to people with “bona fide” relationships to people or entities in the United States.