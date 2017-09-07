Trump to Theresa May- don’t talk with N. Korea now

President, United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has warned British prime minister to desist from any form of dialoguing with North Korea, as the time may not be ripe for such talks.

Agency report said that Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May that opening discussions with North Korea is not currently the best option to address the country’s growing nuclear weapons program.

“Now is not the time to talk to North Korea,” Trump was quoted as saying in a White House readout highlighting his Tuesday discussion with May.

Trump said, “All options remain open to defend the United States and its allies against North Korean aggression.” The two leaders vowed to continue to increase “diplomatic and economic pressure” on North Korea, which test-detonated Sunday what was believed to be a hydrogen bomb.

Also Tuesday, Trump discussed North Korea’s latest test with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. A White House statement said the two leaders agreed to “intensify joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea