Republicans are “trying to nullify” Donald Trump’s 2016 election – Steve Bannon

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was a guest on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show last night where he claimed ‘the Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election’.

Calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan specifically, Bannon told CBS’s Charlie Rose: “They do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious.”

Bannon recalled a meeting with McConnell in Trump Tower, when he asked Trump to clamp down on his “drain-the-swamp” rhetoric. “Oh, Mitch McConnell when we first met him, I mean, he said I think in one of the first meetings in Trump Tower with the President as we’re wrapping up, he basically says, ‘I don’t want to hear any more of this ‘drain-the-swamp’ talk’ Bannon recalled.

Asked about attacking the very people Trump needs to enact his agenda, Bannon said GOP leaders won’t provide such help “unless they’re put on notice. They’re going to be held accountable if they do not support the President of the United States. Right now there’s no accountability. They do not support the President’s program. It’s an open secret on Capitol Hill. Everybody in this city knows it’.

