President Trump Breaks White House Tradition, Refuses to hold Eid-El-Fitr Dinner

President Donald Trump did not hold a White House dinner to mark the end of Ramadan, breaking an annual tradition dating back to President Bill Clinton’s administration.

CNN reported that Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama held yearly iftar dinners celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Additionally, President Thomas Jefferson in 1805 made sure a formal White House dinner attended by Tunisian envoy Sidi Soliman Mellimelli, who observed Ramadan, occurred “precisely at sunset” instead of the usual 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington Post.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump issued the following statement Saturday:

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life.

“During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”

CNN, citing two unnamed administration officials, also reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson turned down “a request by the State Department’s Office of Religion and Global Affairs to host a reception marking Eid al-Fitr.”

The department had held iftar dinners or Eid al-Fitr receptions since 1999, according to CNN.