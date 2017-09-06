Nuclear war threat: China, Russia oppose harsher sanctions on N.Korea

Fear of triggering nuclear war by North Korean leader, Kim Jong -un may have propelled Russian president and his Chinese counterpart from agreeing against stiffer sanction against NORTH Korea.

Agency report pointed that Russia and China have voiced that intensifying sanctions against North Korea in the wake of its latest nuclear test would do little to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The two also warned against embarking on military action against North Korea, arguing that military intervention portends more dangers than may be expected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said tougher sanctions were senseless and would not change the leadership in Pyongyang. Such moves, Putin said, would lead to large-scale human suffering.

Putin also warned of a “global catastrophe” if what he called military hysteria around North Korea continues to increase.

According to agency report, Putin spoke to reporters in Xiamen, China at the conclusion of a leaders’ summit of the BRICS group of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Daily Times recalls that on Sunday, just as the BRICS meeting was beginning in the Chinese southeastern coastal city, North Korea carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Leaders attending the meeting condemned the test, but Beijing moved quickly to keep it from taking attention away from the meeting.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not mention the topic when he briefed journalists at the end of the BRICS summit. He also did not take questions.

The most recent round of sanctions is not only having an impact on North Korea, but on business in China’s northeast. China shares a 1,400-plus-kilometer border with North Korea and is the isolated country’s biggest trading partner.

While there are concerns in China’s northeast about the leakage of radiation and the impact of the test – which was felt in Chinese provinces along the North’s border – Chinese state media have focused heavily on the BRICS summit in recent days.