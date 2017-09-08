North Korea Celebrates Successful Nuclear Test With Fireworks

While the world is cowering under North Korea’s atomic bomb, it is celebration galore for the isolated country.

Thousands of people also attended a mass rally to celebrate the administration of President Kim Jong Un.

On Thursday, North Korea’s capital Pyongyang was agog with celebration, with fireworks blazing through the sky.

And guess what they are celebrating? It is the successful nuclear test on Sunday, which they believe brings them closer to exterminating America.

“North Korea’s military will put an end to the destiny of the gangster-like U.S. imperialists through the most merciless and strongest preemptive strikes if they and the hordes of traitors finally ignite a war,” rally speakers told attendees.

The scientists responsible for developing the supposed hydrogen bomb that was detonated Sunday were welcomed to streets of cheering citizens leading to Pyongyang’s Kim II Sung Square.

Photos and a video released by the official Korean Central News Agency showed thousands more lining up in the capital.

North Korea claimed Sunday’s blast was a “perfect success” and its largest detonation to date. Experts estimated the explosion to have a yield of at least 100 kilotons – four to five times more powerful than the explosion in Nagasaki, Japan in 1945.

At least 129,000 people were killed.