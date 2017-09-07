Nigeria protests incessant killing of its citizens in South Africa

The Nigerian mission in South Africa says it has protested the killing of Nigerians to the government of that country.

According to TheCable’s report, Godwin Adama, Nigeria’s consul-general in South Africa, said in Johannesburg Thursday that the mission sent the letter through the department of international relations to the government.

“The Nigerian government has been swift in handling these issues. Following the killing at Vryheid, a senior diplomat, the officer in charge of consular and immigration, was immediately sent for an assessment,” he said.

“The diplomat met with Nigerian community, police, and family of the deceased.”

Adama said that a report on the incident was sent to Abuja while the South African high commissioner to Nigeria was summoned over the alleged killings.

“The mission is on top of the situation and we are giving the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa priority,” Adama further said.

Two Nigerians were recently killed by the South African police for allegedly being in possession of drugs, and one Kingsley Ikeri, from Imo state, was on August 30 allegedly killed by the police at Vryheid town, in KwaZulu Natal province while being interrogated for alleged possession of drugs.

Shortly after, on September 5, Clement Ofomoa, a 35-year-old businessman from Anambra was reportedly killed by the police at Springs town, near Johannesburg.He, however, added that the present challenge was with the handling of suspects by the South African police.

According to him, “the issue we are having now is the police and the way they handle suspects. It is disturbing us.

“The Nigerian government is against crime and will not support any Nigerian involved in crime. But if a suspect is arrested, the due process of the law should be followed.

“Since the visit of the ministers of foreign affairs and Interior, we have not had any major issue on xenophobic attacks. The two governments have been able to take measures to check it.”

Adama also said the mission was working hard to ensure that welfare of Nigerians in South Africa was protected.

“The mission has been visiting areas with potential for conflict and things have been normal,” he added.