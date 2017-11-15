Mugabe: Anxiety as coup leader yet to announce agenda

. Mugabe, family placed under house arrest

..Zanu PF youth leader opposed to coup detained,

..Zuma warns deference forces against escalation of tension

. Nigeria, US, UK, UN, A.U react

..Businesses stagnated

Following the apparent takeover of Zimbabwe’s Government by the Military in a bloodless coup as well as take over the public Broadcast Station and other public buildings, a day after the army issued threats to the ruling Zanu PF party to stop purge of former liberation fighters, developments and reactions have continued to trail.

The nation’s Army on Wednesday denied staging a coup in an early morning television broadcast on the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, but revealed that they are targeting criminals around Mugabe.

This was coming as indications have emerged that the recently sacked Zimbabwe’s vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, may emerge as ruling party’s interim president, prior to a general election that will usher in another democratically elected president for the country.

According to agency reports, the army said “We wish to assure the nation that His Excellency Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are bringing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” the army said.

Yet, the military intervention in Zimbabwe in a characteristic tradition of historic coups in the continent, ordered the civil servants, judiciary and parliament to go ahead with their duties without fear of being obstructed. They also called on the public to remain calm and “limit unnecessary movement”.

The military’s announcement follows many hours of speculations after armoured personnel carriers were seen blocking roads to the presidency and other state institutions.

Meanwhile, in what could be described as rare show of unity, Zimbabwe’s main political blocs have unanimously denounced “military intervention” in politics.

This was coming as the United States (U.S) embassy Zimbabwe reacted to the development by closing down its offices. This was followed by a similar reaction from the British High Commission and the United Nations (UN).

The leader of the South African Development Community (SADC) President Jacob Zuma of South Africa in a broadcast statement following the military siege in Zimbabwe said he spoke with Mugabe in the morning of Wednesday and he said he was placed under house arrest and that he was fine

South African President Jacob Zuma promised to send a special envoy to Zimbabwe in his capacity as the SADC chairman and that the envoy will meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean army.

While warning the Zimbabwe defense not to further escalate tension in the country, Zuma expressed readiness to assist in resolving the impasse in the South African country.

Jacob Zuma spoke on behalf of (Southern African Development Community) SADC calling for calm and restraint with

hope that the development will not lead to unconstitutional changes of government which is contradictory to SADC and African Union positions.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party following the development, announced via its Twitter account that sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the president of the party in the interim. This information cannot be independently verified.

According to agency reports, all other security forces in Zimbabwe have backed down after the military siege, even as the army has warned that “any provocation will be met with an appropriate response”.

The secretary of the Zanu PF Youth League who called the bluff of the army in a press conference on Tuesday, the reports said, has been detained by the army. His detention was confirmed by the youth wing of the ruling party which also said that his “safety has been guaranteed”

Following the development in Zimbabwe, Secretary-General of Zimbabwe’ War Veterans Association Victor Matemadanda has said that President Robert Mugabe should be removed as the country’s leader and the party’s first secretary. He added at a press conference that the military takeover was for the good of Zimbabwe.

It is reported that the Deputy Director of Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation, Albert Ngulube has also been arrested by the military.

Developments in the country showed that University of Zimbabwe exams have been postponed amid the heightened

tensions in the country

The military siege follows a visit to China by the army chief General Constantino Chiwenga. China has said in a news briefing on Wednesday that the General’s visit to their country was a “normal military visit” and has nothing to do with what is going on in the country.

The army commander’s warning on Monday was described as treasonous by the Zanu PF party and the youth league which accused General Constantino Chiwenga of illegally interfering in politics.

The army and war veterans expressed displeasure at the sack of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was also sacked from the party after rifts with Grace Mugabe and her faction over Mugabe’s succession.

The army says the insecurity in the party is creating instability in the country which they want to address.

AU reacts

The African Union has spoken on the political situation in Zimbabwe where the army seized key state institutions including the state broadcaster and called for return to constitutional order

President of the political bloc and Guinean president Alpha Conde in an interview with the AFP news portal said the military intervention “seems like a coup” further urging that they cease their actions for the return of constitutional order.

A statement issued by Conde said the A.U. immediately calls for the restoration of constitutional order and calls on all stakeholders to show responsibility and restraint, to ensure respect for lives, fundamental freedoms and integrity of Zimbabwe.”

Bonny Amadi with agency report