Miss Bumbum 2017 contestants dress in meat bikinis

In a dress manner that could be interpreted in different ways, irrespective of the explanation given by the models, contestants at a beauty pageant in Brazil recently wore “beef bikinis” to protest against sexual assault and harassment.

The costumes said that they were inspired by the “meat dress” – an outfit made entirely of raw meat – worn by Lady Gaga at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2010.

Agency report revealed that five models in the Miss Bumbum competition which took place in San Pablo Brazil, in the course of the show, posed in the meat sewn outfits to show solidarity with victims of assault, amid the ongoing harassment scandal in Hollywood.

The women were reported to have worn about 50kg of beef steaks to make a statement about being treated as “pieces of meat” in the entertainment and modelling industries.

According to Independent U.K, one contestant told Brazilian media outlets: “We are not just a piece of meat. We are blamed for being too sexy. And with Hollywood actresses, what was the excuse?”

The costumes said that they were inspired by the “meat dress” – an outfit made entirely of raw meat – worn by Lady Gaga at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2010.

The 2017 edition of Miss Bumbum contest, an annual pageant featured 27 contestants from across Brazil, took place in San Pablo this week.

Last year, contestants caused outrage when they posed in bikinis to recreate Christ and his disciples in their version of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper