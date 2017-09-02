Man who sexually abuses animals asks for castration

For having obsession of having sex with animals and constantly being imprisoned for the cat, a middle aged man has pleaded to be castrated, in order to be free from his bestiality.

The man from Illinois sicko US, with a history of sexually abusing animals has continued to pray to be chemically castrated as a condition of his release.

If this is carried out on him, his lawyer said, he would no longer poses a threat to small animals.

Agency reports pointed that Michael Bessigano Lake County Sheriff’s Department , who has been held in Lake County jail since January for violating his parole, asked the court this week to release him on the condition he undergo hormone treatments that would reduce his testosterone levels, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He was released under supervision in 2010, and violated the terms of his release in 2017 when he accessed obscene materials on the internet. He was also arrested in 2013 for sexually abusing a guinea fowl.

“Mr. Bessigano poses no risk of harm whatsoever to the human members of his community,” his lawyer, Jennifer Soble, wrote in court filings reviewed by the paper.

Letting Bessigano, 46, off on time served — along with the treatments — would be better rehabilitation than more time in jail, Soble argued.

She said her client didn’t want to hurt animals, but was motivated by a sexual desire stemming from his childhood, when he sought the affection his parents didn’t show him from pets.

“To the extent that Mr. Bessigano has accidentally injured or killed animals during the course of his sexual exploits, that harm is no greater than that imposed by meat-eaters and leather-wearers nationwide,” she wrote.

The pervert’s history of animal abuse dates back to 1993, when he was convicted of breaking into a barn and killing a dog, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported. During his trial, he said he would rather live with animals than humans.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving “obscene matter from an interactive computer device” after downloading animal porn.

Soble argued that chemical hormone treatments, using the drug Depo-Lupron, would be more effective than time in prisons unequipped to deal with her client’s disgusting behavior.

Fred Berlin, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, evaluated Bessigano in July and said hormone treatments could work.

“If Mr. Bessigano can be provided with the pharmacological treatment suggested above, as well as with proper probationary support and supervision, I do believe that he can remain in the community without continuing to pose an unacceptable level of risk to animals,” Berlin wrote in a letter filed with court documents.