Hurricane Harvey: Trump Personally Gives $1m To Victims

American President, Donald Trump will pledge one million dollars of his own money to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said this on Thursday.

“I am happy to tell you that he (Trump) would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we have seen across this country do.

“He is pledging one million dollars of personal money to the fund,” Sanders told reporters at a White House briefing.

Trump follows the footsteps of top Hollywood celebrities who have donated huge sums for the Hurricane Harvey relief.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation gave $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund which is meant to be used for both short and long-term relief.Hollywood actress, Sandra Bullock, had also earlier done same, with the Kardashian family, country singer Chris Young and Kevin Hart among other celebrities who have donated.T

The entire amount will go to help victims of the epic storm.