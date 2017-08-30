Get Ready For More Missiles, Pyongyang Tells UN

The Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang unleashed on Tuesday represented a major escalation in the face of tensions over its weapons programmes

Trouble-making is second to North Korea’s nature.

Barely a fortnight after they repented from bombing an American territory of Guam, they have fired a missile over Japan and are now also telling the United Nations that more are on the way.

AFP reports that North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un has “promised more missile flights over Japan, insisting his nuclear-armed nation’s provocative launch was a mere “curtain-raiser”.

The UN Security Council — which has already imposed 7 sets of sanctions on Pyongyang said in a unanimous statement that the North’s actions “are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states”.

Meanwhile, pictures have emerged showing that the North Korean leader just likes throwing bombs.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party, on Wednesday carried more than 20 pictures of the launch near Pyongyang, one showing Kim smiling broadly at a desk with a map of the Northwest Pacific, surrounded by aides.

Another showed him gazing upwards as the missile rose into the air.