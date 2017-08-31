FG commiserates with victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The Federal government has commiserated with victims of the recent devastation, caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, USA, just is it expressed its solidarity to Nigerians affected by the disaster.

In a statement, Tuesday in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed concerns on the level of human and material carnage resulting from the hurricane and the subsequent flooding which has rendered dozens of families homeless.

According to the statement which was signed by Media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, she said that most Nigerians living in Houston has been going through some harrowing experiences and have lost their properties to the disaster.

“With over four million estimated Nigerians living in the US, statistics show that Houston hosts one of the highest community of Nigerians in that country.

“It must be noted that at the very least 80 per cent of Nigerians resident in places like Galveston, Cypress, Houston and the Bayou area have had their properties and personal belongings damaged.

“There was a case of a rescued Nigerian from Akwa Ibom state on Monday by speed boat having lost his car, home and personal belongings

“This is to send my heartfelt concern to Nigerians living in Houston, and indeed all residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is really sad and disturbing” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, called on Non- Governmental Organisations, corporate bodies as well as well-endowed individuals to join in raising funds for victims of hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“We should always be our brothers keepers and lend a helping hand as we are now one big global family”, Dabiri-Erewa pleaded.

She also commended the efforts of the US government in giving succour to the victims of the Hurricane Harvey in Houston and pray unto God to protect those living there.

Myke Uzendu, Abuja