China attacks Trump threat to curb trade because of North Korea link

China has attacked U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to halt trade with any country doing business with North Korea after its latest nuclear test, saying it endangered vast trade relations between Washington and Beijing.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday, “What is definitely unacceptable to us is that on the one hand we work so hard to peacefully resolve this issue [of North Korea’s nuclear weapons development], but on the other hand our own interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardized. This is neither objective nor fair.”