More American citizens on Tuesday trooped to the streets in support of sustenance of Obama’s childhood deportation protection a president Donald Trump moves to end the policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration moved Tuesday to end a program that shielded 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but gave Congress six months to act if it wants to continue to allow them to remain in the United States years after their parents illegally brought them into the country.

The program allowed young people, who typically entered the country when they were six years old, mostly from Mexico and Central American nations, to work and study in the U.S. and serve in its military.

Agency report Tuesday said that Trump approved the decision but sent Attorney General Jeff Sessions before cameras to announce the controversial policy change.

However, sessions ended President Barack Obama’s five-year-old executive order that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a terse statement: “DACA is being rescinded.”

In a statement issued afterwards, Trump said “he does not favor punishing children, most of whom are adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.”

“As I’ve said before, we will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion, but through the lawful democratic process,” he added.

“We cannot admit everyone who wants to come here,” said Sessions. “All cannot be accepted.” He added that limiting immigration “means we are properly enforcing our laws.”