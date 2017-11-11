Aggressive’ dog foils park rapist attack on owner

The need to have a companion all the time manifested recently in Winnersh Berkshire, a large, suburban village and civil parish in the borough of Wokingham in Berkshire, England, as a dog obstructed rapist attempt on its owner.

Agency report said that Police is currently hunting for the attempted rapist who on Thursday, fled after pulling the dog owner, the woman to the ground and trying to undress her for the action to begin.

The would-be rapist was however frightened off by the aggressive dog following attempts to rip of the body of the attacker who held the owner down at the park tried to attack its owner in a park, the suspected rapist had to flee for his dear life as the dog charged to eat him up.

According to the report, the Investigators said the 36-year-old victim was walking her dog through the park when she was grabbed from behind by the suspected rapist.

The Independent U.K report quoted the spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, that “the attacker pulled the victim to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes,”

“However, the victim’s dog became aggressive towards him and he then fled the scene.”

Officers said the woman was left severely distressed in the incident shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone said: “This was a very distressing and traumatic experience for the victim and she is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I understand that people in the area will be very concerned about this incident, but I would like to reassure them that we have begun a full and thorough investigation.

A scene-watch is in place at the park, and members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area while an investigation is carried out. “I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at this time.”

The suspect is described as having tanned skin, clean-shaven and with dark hear, wearing a black hooded top and black or navy jogging bottoms. He is thought to be aged in his thirties and is about 5ft 7in tall.