45,000 evacuated amidst bomb threats

A total of 45,000 people were evacuated because of bomb threats in 22 cities across Russia, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

Many of the calls were traced back to Ukraine, the report said, adding that buildings in 17 cities were checked amid bomb threats.

Moscow received about 100 bomb threats, state news agency TASS reported.

Shopping malls, airports, hotels and educations institutions were searched for explosive devices in the Russian capital.

There have been no reports of a bomb being found. (dpa/NAN)