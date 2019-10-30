Two subsidiaries of FBNHoldings,First Bank of Nigeria Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank set to sensitize secondary schools across the six geo-political zones of the country on knowledge of financial literacy.

The Group explained that both financial institutions will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2019 World Savings Day, themed, “Giving them the lift.”

The celebration is in line with global best practice, and also a mandate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to all banks in the country to commemorate the World Savings Day.

The Holding company noted that as done in previous years, that the institutions would be visiting secondary schools across the six geo-political zones of the country to impart the students with knowledge of financial literacy.

World Savings Day is in line with FirstBank’s FutureFirst programme aimed to promote financial inclusion and developed to equip students with the requisite knowledge of money management, early entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence whilst stimulating in them savings culture at an early age. Commemorating the World Savings Day is consistent with the Group’s financial literacy initiatives.

According to the group, FirstBank’s commitment to encouraging its key stakeholders, customers, to imbibe savings culture whilst having their children also carried along on the essence of savings through its youth focused products, KidsFirsts (0 – 12 years) and MeFirst (13 – 17 years) carefully designed to meet the financial targets of the given demographics.

“These accounts ensure the accounts holders acquire the rudiments of banking and financial literacy as they grow into adulthood and they both come with exciting packages to support the financial journey of the children, enabling them to learn money management from an early age.”

Speaking on the World Savings Day, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “Promoting financial literacy by the youth is very important to us as we believe that achieving an efficient money management habit starts from a very young age.”

“Participation in the 2019 World Savings Day is one of our many initiatives in Financial Literacy. We implore students and youths to embrace the savings culture as it is the way to improve their lives and be financially independent, which is also a way of improving the level of financial inclusion in the country.

Sharing similar views, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Kayode Akinkugbe stated, “World Savings Day is key because it creates the needed awareness on the importance of savings, as imperative to the improvement of the standard of living of individuals, and by extension, the economy, as every depositor contributes to its development.”“At FBNQuest Merchant Bank, we are committed to inspiring the future by enhancing a culture of saving amongst the youth. This is why we have adopted selected schools in Abuja and Port Harcourt where we have sent volunteers from the Bank to empower students in each of these schools on savings. With more students sensitized on financial literacy, more lives are given a lift, and an opportunity to enjoy financial independence and stability in the future”, he explained.