World Post Day: NIPOST celebrates with road show in Taraba

Every October 9, has been set aside by the Postal Organisations worldwide to celebrate the coming together of Postal Unions.

Celebration of World Postal Day for the year 2018 is different from the previous years because of the introduction of new products into the system.

The Jalingo District Manager, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Iliyasu Zock Ladan, made the above admonitions while speaking to the media shortly after a Road Show across Jalingo and its environs.

“Today’s own is different because we have to mark it with Road Show”,

“When you call Stakeholders, you are dealing with few people but when you are doing a Road Show, you are doing it with thousands of people”, he said.

The Jalingo District Manager further disclosed that in the day’s Road Show, NIPOST went round the whole town.

According to him, people were more aware of the activities of NIPOST and the presence of new Products because of the Road Show.

He said, NIPOST will continue to carry out Road Shows of its activities more than ever before.

“People are very aware of what we are doing, I think today’s show is a very remarkable one”,

“Today’s Programme, the whole town is part of it”,

“What we are trying to do is to maintain the momentum and to ensure that at every point that none of our products loses its value”, he added.

Jalingo District Manager, NIPOST, however, stated that the Organisation’s major challenge is identifying a particular address of a customer.