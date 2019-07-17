By Ukpono Ukpong

The world most wanted drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

According to the US Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York, a federal judge also ordered “El Chapo” to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.

Adding that restitution will be determined later.

Before today’s sentencing, attorney Mariel Colon, who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during and after his trial said she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.

While reacting to the sentence today in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, the drug kingpin, El Chapo said “there was no justice here.”