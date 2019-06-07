World Milk Day 2019: Arla Dano® excites consumers with diary On The Farm

Godwin Anyebe

As part of efforts to commemorate the 2019 World Milk Day, Arla Dano®, makers of Dano Milk has joined the rest of the world to celebrate milk and the goodness it brings.

Riding on this year’s global campaign theme ‘Enjoy Dairy’, Arla Dano® held a spectacular farm-themed the event tagged, ‘On the farm with Dano’ at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja, Lagos, recently with over 2,000 guests in attendance.

Dano Milk kick-started the World Milk Day celebration with the ‘9ja MilkFest’ campaign on its social media handles via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @danomilkng where the brand reached out to other brands in the milk and beverage category to join hands in nourishing Nigeria.

The brand also announced the campaign to all its fans and followers as well as dairy lovers using teasers and three hashtags to drive the social media campaign;#9jaMilkFest, #Enjoy Diaryand #WorldMilkDay with over fifty million impressions.

Following this, charity visits were made by Dano Milk to communities and orphanages in Enugu, Ibadan and Lagos, with Over 1,000 women and children in total benefited directly from the dairy products and materials donated by the brand, putting smiles on their faces and leaving them with the goodness DANO brings.

The visits were in company of the Brand Ambassador, Rachael Okonkwo aka ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ in Enugu, ace comedian, FunnyBone in Lagos and Olusalako aka SLK in Ibadan.

Residents in these communities touched by the charity visits could not hide their joy and excitement as they commended the brand.

The brand also reached out to consumers through activations in schools, neighbourhoods, and markets across the country.

According to the Marketing Manager, Ifunanya Obiakor, “On The Farm with Dano” was informed by the need to showcase the entire process from grass to glass, helping to bring the awareness consumers need to have natural, healthy, good quality dairy nutrition every day.

As a brand committed to the well-being of our consumers, we are celebrating milk and the nourishment it brings, and World Milk Day is a day that affords us the opportunity to bring the excitement that milk offers in an educating and entertaining way.”

Ifunanya Obiakor added “Our mission is powered by the desire to make every Nigerian appreciate the inherent benefits in milk consumption. We are also walking this path to underscore our resolve to offering quality dairy products to consumers”.

Also speaking at the event, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs Taiwo Fadairo, urged stakeholders and guests at the event to give priority attention and support required to drive milk intake in Nigeria due to its numerous benefits.

“Every year, the World Milk Day offers stakeholders in the nutrition industry a fresh opportunity to push for the embrace of milk intake as a prerequisite for good nutrition, invariably, translating to healthy living.

We have made significant progress over the years, however, the Lagos State Ministry of Health is appealing to stakeholders – dairy brands and dairy brand executives, regulators, and government decision makers to intensify efforts capable of facilitating milk intake among citizens.

Notably, milk consumption accelerates growth, nourishes the body system and keeps the body in a healthy state.”

Also in attendance, Chairman Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Lagos State Chapter represented by Dr. Edith Alagbe, commended Dano milk for leading conversations around the World Milk Day celebration which the brand has consistently marked over the years, through partnerships with relevant stakeholders for optimum impact

We are indeed glad celebrating the World Milk Day with Dano milk. We salute the brand’s consistency over the years and the ingenuity that it has added to this year’s celebration.

Celebrities in the entertainment industry, Juliet Ibrahim and Denrele, amongst many others graced the celebration.

The event reached a crescendo when all guests and celebrities present were called upon to ‘Raise their glasses to good nutrition and enjoy dairy’ following a toast to the ‘one true hero, milk’ by the celebrities present and the Arla Dano brand team.

In addition, a variety of prizes were won by guests, which added to the fun and excitement. A recipient of one of the prizes remarked, “I am very pleased to be among the beneficiaries of the Arla Dano trivia.

It is heartwarming that Dano milk is connecting with consumers in ways that are heartwarming.”