World leaders mourn late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip

By Stephen Gbadamosi

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, among others have expressed their condolences at the death of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades and the longest-serving consort in British history, died on Friday.

He was 99. “On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the Bidens said in a statement.

“Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly,” the statement said. “Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,” the Bidens said, adding that he would be remembered especially for “the impact of his decades of devoted public service.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi also expressed condolences on behalf of the U.S. Congress in a tweet, while former president Bill Clinton and exsecretary of state Hillary Clinton said: “We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years, and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.” French President Emmanuel Macron also joined in paying tribute to Prince Philip for the “exemplary life” he lived.

His life was “defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment,” Macron wrote in English on Twitter on Friday.

He expressed his sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, the British royal family, and the British people.

It was the same for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who tweeted, “The death of Prince Philip fills me with great sadness. “His friendship towards Germany, his straightforwardness, and his sense of duty will remain unforgotten.”

In his tribute, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said the thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family as they mourn the passing of Prince Philip on Friday.

“A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world,” Trudeau tweeted Friday.

Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with Canada and particularly with Canadian Armed Forces, Trudeau said in a statement. In 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He was also the patron of more than 40 organisations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust, Trudeau added. During his last visit to Canada in April 2013, Prince Philip was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the GovernorGeneral of Canada, Trudeau said.

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. “The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss,” Trudeau said.

In his tribute, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, as the end of an era. Buhari, therefore, extended his condolences to the Queen of England over the death of her husband who died at the age of 99.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari expresses the nation’s condolences over the demise of Prince Philip.”

Shehu quoted the President as saying that, “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. “Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognizable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari paid further described the deceased as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947.” He described the feat as “an impressive record for any marriage at any level”.

The President also commiserated with the government of the United Kingdom and members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon”.

Also, United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressed sadness at the death of Britain’s Prince Philip. Guterres expressed sadness in New York on Friday. “As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.

“He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organisations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education,” the UN scribe said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, on Friday, sent “deepest condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II and the British people over the death earlier in the day of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Describing the late prince as “a friend of Malaysia” and a regular visitor to the country, Muhyiddin paid tribute to “a towering figure” who he said “will be sadly missed,” and recalled the establishment at the turn of the century of the Duke of Edinburgh Award for young Malaysians in community, adventure and sports activities.

The country’s monarch, King Abdullah, said the prince would be remembered in Malaysia, which gained independence from Britain in 1957, for “his unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth of which Malaysia is a proud member and his efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.”

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of the emirate of Dubai, has also offered condolences.

“On behalf of the people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of the United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people,” he added. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was not to be left out as he expressed heartfelt condolences to the British royal family.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip. His loss will be deeply felt in the UK and across the globe,” Tsai tweeted. Despite having no formal official relations with Britain, the Taiwan government also expressed its sympathies.

“The government & people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth.

“May he rest in peace,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted late Friday. The ministry’s spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement that the international community had lost a great leader.

Also, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, marked the passing of Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, with a message on their website. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service.

You will be greatly missed,” the pair wrote in the message. Recall that Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades and the longest-serving consort in British history, died on Friday.

He was 99. Buckingham Palace said the prince, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died in the morning at Windsor Castle.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty, The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” Philip recently had a month-long spell in hospital and was recovering at the castle, some 30 kilometres west of London.

He was taken to London’s King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 as “a precautionary measure” for an undisclosed infection and was expected to remain there “for a few days of observation and rest,” the palace said at the time.

His illness was not related to the coronavirus. He was then moved to a new hospital in London, St Bartholomew’s, where doctors performed testing and performed an operation on him for a pre-existing heart condition. The prince was discharged on March 16.