As part of the global campaign to educate and activate children and young people about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the World Largest Lesson Nigeria, has launched an initiative to teach over 5,000 Nigerian children nationwide.

Addressing the press in Abuja, the Creative and Global Director, World Largest Lesson, Shannon Shea, said the lesson which will be taught by a team of 2,500 youth volunteers nationwide will help in unlocking the children’s vision for the Nigeria they wish to live by 2030.

While noting that the initiate will also give opportunity for both in and out of school children to take part, she disclosed further that on fewer than 30,000 children will take part in the 300 after-school clubs organized to promote the SDGs.

Shea noted that the clubs, known as Club17 Africa which has been endorsed and supported by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs and the Federal Ministry of Education, will help to teach the children in schools, out of school community groups and Internally Displaced Persons camps more about the goals as well as develop ideas for community projects with the best been awarded cash grants to execute the project.

World’s Largest Lesson is an initiative launched in 2015, with the aim of bringing global goals to children all over the world as well as unite them in taking action.

“We believe that children everywhere should have the opportunity to learn about the global goals and feel inspired to take action for them. We believe in the power of creative and that all children can find their own individual way of taking actions for the global goals.” Said Shea

Speaking further, she disclosed that on Friday 18, the children and young people will gather in Abuja to showcase what they can do for the SDGs as well as make a simple request to the government to make it possible for all Nigerian Children to understand how they can contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals to build a sustainable Nigeria for everyone.

Oh her part, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, expressed optimism that the commencement of the youth-led initiative will not only help to bring the SDGs to the classrooms, but “into our homes to assist the young minds identify problems and proffer solutions to.