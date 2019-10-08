The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has joined The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in promoting the importance of financial literacy.

The Exchange hosted the inaugural “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” initiative, using its Closing Gong ceremony to further, draw attention to the importance of financial literacy.

The World Investor Week (WIW) is a week-long, global campaign promoted by IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, and to highlight the various initiatives implemented by securities regulators in these two critical areas.

Speaking during the Closing Gong ceremony on Friday, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr Jude Chiemeka, said, “The Exchange has been intentional about promoting financial literacy in the capital market and we are glad to have added another awareness initiative to our agenda by joining over thirty exchanges around the world to ring the bell for financial literacy.

“At the NSE, we continue to match our innovative products and services with significant investment in resources to advance investor education through various platforms such as product-specific training and workshops including dedicated investor education programs facilitated by the NSE X-Academy, the NSE’s capacity development platform.

“In addition, we implement initiatives targeted at children and youths aimed at building a financially savvy generation such as the commemoration of Global Money Week, excursions to the Exchange under our X-Tours programme and the annual NSE Essay Competition.

“We are currently receiving entries for the 2019 edition of the NSE Essay Competition”.

The NSE will continue to create a product offerings that promote diversity in investment, manage risk and make the investment knowledge readily available to consumers to make adequate investment decisions.