The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Nigeria have applauded the efforts of healthcare professionals in Nigeria especially the frontline health workforce battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the occasion of the 2020 World Health Day.

In it statement on Tuesday in Abuja by its president, Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile, the NMA also urged the Federal Government to provide good working environment for all categories of health workers in the country.

According to the statement made available to the Daily Times on Tuesday, the NMA stated that the association acknowledged the enormous contributions of nurses and midwives in the health sector and the country to combating COVID-19.

In a goodwill message to nurses and midwives in the country to mark this year’s World Health Day, the NMA stated that the circumstances in which the nurses and midwives operate may expose them to dangerous health risks and even death while saving other lives.

“We, in the NMA, have opened another chapter of warmer relationship based on mutual respect and acknowledgement of our different but inter-dependent roles in the health sector.

“We pledge to continue on this path for better patient outcomes and the good of our country.

“It is our prayer that those in authority will do all it takes to ensure a healthy working environment that is ennobling and dignifying”, it stated.

The NMA pledged to continue on the cordial path with the healthcare workers for a better patient outcomes and the good of the country.

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Nigeria, Abuja, on Tuesday, appreciated the contribution of front-line health workers fighting the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world.

The UN health agency applauded the workers in its official twitter account @WHONigeria to commemorate the World Health Day.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every April 7, under the sponsorship of the WHO, as well as other related organisations.

WHO declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife; and the day has been set aside to celebrate the work of these amazing group of caregivers

“On this year’s World Health Day, as front-line health workers lead the charge against the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO appreciate their role,’’ it said.

The twitter page quoted Dr. Fiona Braka, Officer-in-Charge of WHO in Nigeria, as saying “Today, I join other WHO family members to appreciate the life-saving roles of nurses and midwives.

“Nurse mobility and migration must be effectively and ethically managed.

“Presently, over 80 per cent of the world’s nurses are in countries that account for half the global population.

“In low-and lower-middle-income countries globally, the number of nurses is not keeping pace with population growth.

“Survey from 39 countries in Africa Region show a slight increase in the number of nurses and midwives from 1.02 per 1000 people in 2005 to 1.06 in 2018.’’

It lauded nurses, midwives and all health workers worldwide for fighting day and night to keep others safe from COVID-19.