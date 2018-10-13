World Food Day: FG committed to zero hunger by 2030 – Lokpobiri

…Decries Herdsmen/Farmers crises

The Federal Government has assured of its commitment to the goal of zero hunger by the year 2030 promising to increase the present tempo of strong agricultural activities in the country to attain this objective.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri made this commitment on Friday, while speaking at a Symposium to mark the 2018 World Food Day Celebration in Abuja with the theme: “Our Actions are Our Future: A Zero Hunger World by 2030 is Possible”.

Lokpobiri who stated that the goal of zero hunger by 2030 is achievable opined that “in the next 12 years, Nigeria will join the League of Nations who would be able to feed the world adding that this projection can only be attained if all Nigerians see and treat Agriculture as serious business rather than mere occupation.

The Minister also wanted Nigeria to take advantage of its rapidly growing population to seriously invest in agriculture with the private sector taking the lead in this national project;

while the Government provides the enabling environment since it is proven that Government is not proficient in business management.

“We commend Kebbi, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Ogun and Benue states for their huge investments in agriculture; also, other states of the federation to emulate the worthy examples of these states;

the goal of achieving the objective of attaining zero hunger for our beloved country can only be achieved through collaboration and collective efforts of the three arms of government and the private sector”.

According to the minister, “if Nigeria is able to feed itself, it would have been able to solve the issue of hunger and malnutrition in the black race and by extension Africa, which is a bold step in guaranteeing food for all in the world”.

While observing that the world has made remarkable progress in the fight against hunger, a development that has led to decline in the number Of the poor and the hungry people in the world, he however regretted that this success is being threatened by high growth in global population.

“Prolonged crisis in some crises points especially incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers especially in the North Eastern part of the country are also serious issues of concern,” the minister said.

In her remarks, the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma stated that the FAO, for the past forty years in Nigeria has been working closely with the Government of Nigeria to advance sustainable agriculture and food systems, with great optimism towards achieving Zero Hunger in the country.

He said: “Achieving Zero Hunger is FAO’s shared commitment, whichcan be achieved through a right based approach”.

He appreciated the continued commitment of the Government of Nigeria in forging strong partnerships for nourishing, nurturing and growing a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria where all Nigerians can thrive and contribute to nation’s socio-economic development.

Activities marking this year’s World Food Day will be rounded off on Tuesday 16th October 2018 with an Agricultural Show

The World Food Day is celebrated every 16th of October in commemoration of the establishment of the United Nations Organization in 1945.