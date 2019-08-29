The fastest woman on four wheels earner, Race car driver Jessi Combs after she set a record with a jet-powered car, died Tuesday while trying to beat a land speed record.

39-year-old Combs died in Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon.

Combs became the fastest woman on four wheels in 2013 at the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, when she set a record of 398 mph.

In October, Combs set a new top speed of 483.2 mph in a shakedown run.

According to CNN, On Tuesday, she was attempting to go faster when she crashed, approximately 4:00PM the Harney County 911 Center received a call reporting that a jet car attempting to break a land speed record on the Alvord Desert had crashed leading to one fatality.

Combs, broke so many “first”records, she was the first woman to place at any Ultra4 event; the first woman to compete in The Race of Gentlemen event.