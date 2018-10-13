World Egg Day: PAN urges Nigerians to eat eggs to fight diseases

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised Nigerians to eat an egg a day to fight diseases such as hypertension and arthritis.

The South-West Zonal Chairman of PAN, Mr Olabode Adetoyi, who spoke while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos on Friday in commemoration of the World Egg Day, said that Nigeria currently produces about 10 billion units of egg annually which is the cheapest source of protein.

According to a publication by Health 24, deficiencies of protein and essential nutrients have a particularly detrimental effect on the ability of the body to fight HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis (TB). Eggs are naturally nutrient-dense food.

Adetoyi said consumption of egg was good for growth, immunity booster and healthy living as a large egg contains about 13 minerals, vitamins, Choline, zinc and iron.

“Consumption of egg is good for the body because it contains all the essential vitamins, minerals, Choline, zinc, iron, and all these are necessary for the body building, growth and good health.

“Even for those managing hypertension, arthritis and all that, I will encourage them to eat egg. Today is World Egg Day and it is important for everybody to eat healthy.

“You are only healthy when you eat an egg a day,’’ he said.

He added that like every other sector, the poultry industry has been faced with some challenges on the egg production value chain.