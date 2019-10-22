Britain’s Esah Hayat and Phoebe Suthers won three medals each at the World Deaf Tennis Championships in Turkey.

Hayat, 17, and Suthers, 16, claimed gold in the junior mixed doubles, beating Czech second seeds Jaroslav Smedek and Katerina Blascikova 6-0 6-7 (6-8) 10-6.

READ ALSO Andy Murray to represent Great Britain team for Davis Cup finals in Madrid



They then each combined with Lewis Fletcher, 34, for silvers in the senior men’s doubles and mixed doubles finals.

The pair also claimed boy’s singles silver and girls singles bronze.

“I’ve had a great week and am really pleased with getting two silvers and a gold,” said Hayat.

“We have all come through some close battles this week and we’ve worked well as a team to get our medals.

“GB is becoming a stronger team on the world stage every year, and we will be working hard for more medals at next year’s European Championships.”