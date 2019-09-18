The peninsular Arab country, Qatar whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes would host football fans across the world in 2022.

Ras Abu Aboud stadium in Doha will be the first fully reusable FIFA stadium for the 2022 event.

Seven stadiums was built from scratch to be used during the 2022 World Cup, making it eight stadiums in total.

The stadium, which should be completed in the coming weeks, is modelled after tents used in Qatar’s deserts, all of its components are recyclable and the container-sized building blocks are arriving in port filled with the materials used to make the stadium.

A Luxury suites is built right inside one of the eight stadiums to host football World Cup matches in Qatar.

The capacity of the stadium is about 60,000 people when it is finished, with surroundings including a park and artificial lake, according to artist renders.

The World Cup will kick off on November 21, becoming the first to take place in the Arab world.

The final will be played on December 18, Qatar’s national day in the Lusail Stadium, which will be able to hold 80,000 football fans.