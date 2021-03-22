World Bank constructs 10 solar boreholes, rehabilitates 170 hand pumps

The World Bank has constructed 10 new solar boreholes, rehabilitated 22 solar boreholes and 170 hand pumps across the 17 local government areas of Yobe.

The project coordinator of the World Bank Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Alhaji Musa Jidawa, made this known in a solidarity message on the 2021 World Water Day celebration in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Water Day is an international day celebrated on March 22, annually.

It is designated to celebrate water and raise awareness of the global water crisis and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

ALSO READ: SERAP drags Lawan, Gbajabiamila to court over missing N4.4 billion National Assembly funds

“In areas where projects had been completed and handed over to communities, such facilities are maximally benefitting both residents and livestock with efficient sources of water, provided in accordance with MCRP’s build back better principle.

“To ensure effective operation and maintenance of WASH facilities, community trainable and interested individuals were identified and trained on Village Level Operation and Maintenance (VLOM).

“To carry out routine maintenance and minor repairs to prevent the water facilities becoming nonfunctional.”, he said.

Jidawa also added that in line with project development objectives, MCRP Yobe provides transitional and livelihood support, peacebuilding, social cohesion interventions, technical support, capacity building and rehabilitation of basic service delivery.

Other projects according to him include infrastructure for restoration of essential services, through reconstructing destroyed public buildings, roads and bridges, rehabilitation of health centres, schools and water facilities across 17 LGAs in Yobe State.

Jidawa also explained that MCRP is implementing various projects in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

He said the project was designed and implemented to significantly contribute in the recovery of the North-East region from the destructive impact of Boko Haram crisis, as part of the broader North-East Recovery and Stability Programme (NERSP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the objectives of the MCRP are to support the Government of Nigeria towards rehabilitating and improving critical service delivery infrastructure, improve the livelihood opportunities of conflict and displacement-affected communities.

Others are to strengthen social cohesion in the North East Participating States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

Others are to provide immediate and effective response to said eligible crisis or emergency.

It focuses on transitional support toward stabilisation and self-reliance by increasing and improving the access to basic necessity kits, and restoring immediate access to productive assets by providing agricultural inputs and livestock for farming families and trading commodities for non-farmers.

Others are infrastructure rehabilitation and service delivery restoration and improvement..(NAN)