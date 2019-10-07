US women led its gold rush on the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Doha Sunday with a 4 x 400m relay romp and a standout victory for Nia Ali in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The successes took the US to a tally of 14 gold and 29 medals in total, well clear of Kenya and Jamaica in the medals table for the 10-day championships in the Gulf state.

Dalilah Muhammad, who set a world record in the women’s 400m hurdles final Friday, ran a blistering third leg of the 4 x 400 to win her second gold of the meet with Poland a distant second and Jamaica third.

It also marked a second gold for Allyson Felix, who competed in the preliminaries for the US, but did not run the final.The 33-year-old, who was part of the winning US combination in the new 4 x 400 mixed relay, now has 13 world championship golds, two clear of Usain Bolt.

It has been a remarkable return to competition for Felix, who gave birth to daughter Camryn last November by C-section after serious complications with her pregnancy.