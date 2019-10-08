President Muhammadu Buhari says he has flu because he is working very hard.

Buhari said this while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the national assembly on Tuesday.

The president explained that the cold is because he was working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly.

Buhari asked the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” him because his voice was unclear.

“As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline,” he said jokingly.

In his remarks, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, sympathised with the president over his cold.

Last week, the national assembly approved N10.73 trillion as the federal government’s total estimated expenditure for 2020.

The president had proposed a sum of just N10 trillion. The increase by the lawmakers amounts to N792 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a budget of N10.729 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval for the 2020 fiscal year.

According to the document, some of the ministries witnessed major changes when compared to the 2019 Budget proposal submitted by Buhari.

However, the Ministry of Works and Housing had the highest figure in the Budget Bill.

Below is the budget breakdown:Works & Housing – N262bn

Transportation – N123bn

UBEC – N112bn –

Defence – N100bn

Agriculture – N83bn

Water – N82bn

Niger Delta – N81bn

Education – N48bn

Health – N46bn

NEDC – N38bn

SIP – N30bn

FCT – N28bn