#WomensDay: Serena Williams pledges to start playing tennis again professionally

Tennis legend, Serena Williams, today made a pledge to her fans to begin playing the game again, professionally.

Serena, says she will begin for the first time after the birth of her daughter in commemoration of the Women’s month, and she will commence with her first match on the day of the International women’s day, March 8th.

See her write up posted on Instagram below:

It’s official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women’s day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned “S” pin.

When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold “S” mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means.