Women’s league off to a flier February 10 — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya

The Nigeria Women’s League will start in the next few days according to the Chairperson o the NWL, Aisha Falode.

Falode said February 10, has been chosen as the kick-of date for the league and all teams, 14 o them in all have since been notified and are ready for the take-off of Africa’s best women’s league, which has made the Nigerian national team, Super Falcons, perpetual champions of Africa and the only African team to have reached Women’s World Cup quarter final.

The NWL Chairperson also revealed that all the 14 clubs have fulfilled all heath regulations for the league to start but officials will still carry out their own checks.