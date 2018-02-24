Women reveal how their husbands tortured them with anal sex

A cross section of women have revealed that their husbands have strenuous method of punishing them through anal sex. A recent BBC report in” her Choice”” a true-life of Indian women, revealed that for such women, whenever their husband talk of punishment to them, it would be anal sex, which they claimed to be excruciatingly painful.

“By punishment, he meant anal sex. He knew that it was extremely painful for me and he used it as a tool to torture me”’ reported one of the women.

He and his elder sister left for the office. I was now alone and struggling with my thoughts.

One of the victims disclosed” It felt as if that night wouldn’t pass. I had a throbbing headache and couldn’t stop crying. I don’t remember when I slept off. I woke up to find my husband standing in front of my bed with last night’s question: “So, what have you decided? Is your answer yes or no?”

After a few hours I gathered the courage to dial my father’s number and told him that I couldn’t live with my husband anymore.

#HerChoice is a series of true life-stories of 12 Indian women. These accounts challenge and broaden the idea of the “modern Indian woman” – her life choices, aspirations, priorities and desires.

“I was afraid that my father would be angry but his response amazed me. “Pack your bags and get out of there,” he said.

I took a book, gathered my educational certificates and rushed towards the bus station.

After boarding the bus, I sent a message to my husband. “My answer is ‘no’ and I am going back home,” it said. After that I switched off my mobile phone.

After a few hours, I was home, surrounded by my family. I had left my husband’s house after only two months of marriage.