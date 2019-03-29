Women protest in Rivers, call for declaration of gov’ship election result

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Thousands of Rivers women, including traders took to the streets of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday in a peaceful protest to declare that the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Ubo Effanga, who conducted the 2019 General Elections in the state, must remain and should not be transferred out of the state.

The women, who took off from the popular Isaac Boro Park as early as 9.00 am, carrying placards with various inscriptions like: “Rivers women say Amaechi cannot be Governor for 3rd term”, “Awara, when and where did you campaign”, “Wike must come back for second term”,

“INEC collate and declare governorship election result in Rivers State”, “Enough of this long delay”, among others, trekked to the office of the Department of State Security (DSS) along Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where their leaders were addressed by the representative of the State Director of DSS.

The women who spotted white vests, chanting ‘no Wike, no Rivers State’ song, defied the scorching sun and proceeded to the State Police Headquarters, Moscow Road where they were addressed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimeh, who stood in for Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, who was said to be unavoidably absent.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting women, their leader, Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs.) Ukel Oyaghiri, said they had come to express appreciation with the way the police conducted the affairs during the elections and urged them to keep up the tempo.

Barrister Oyaghiri said Rivers women were getting agitated over the delay in announcing the results of the Governorship Election that was conducted since March 9, 2019.

“Rivers women have come to express our displeasure on the delay to announce the Rivers State election results. All other States have had their results announced with winners emerged and even court injunctions that had to do with stoppage of election process in every other states have been vacated.

“But in Rivers State where election took place and collation has been done, INEC has refused to announce the results, and this has put all women in suspense.

As women who have passed through thick and thin in course of the election, we cannot keep quiet over the delay in announcing the results,” she said amid thunderous ovation from the enthusiastic crowd whose presence obstructed free flow of traffic at Moscow Road, forcing vehicles to divert through Hospital Road and Marine Base By-pass.

Barrister Oyaghiri went on: “Some of us were beaten and in resisting, some horrible things were done to us. And that is why we have come here to say, INEC please declare our results.”

The State Women Affairs Commissioner stated that the delay in announcing the results had put the state into comatose and urged the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, to ignore calls from those she described as enemies of Rivers State for the removal of the State INEC REC, Ubo Effanga.

“We don’t want Effanga to be removed, he has started this work and he should be allowed to finish it.

If you remove Effanga who conducted the election, is it a person who was never privy to the conduct of the election that you will bring?” she asked, reaffirming that INEC should do the needful by announcing the results.

The women alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had perfected plans to disrupt the collation and announcement of governorship results in Rivers State, scheduled for April 2-5, 2019.

Responding, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimeh, thanked the women for their peaceful disposition during the protest and assured that their messages would be delivered to State Police Commissioner, Usman Belel, with appropriate actions taken where necessary.

“We assure you that at every point in time the police will be there to provide adequate security of lives and properties in the State,” she declared.