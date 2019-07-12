Teachers, market women, pensioners, youth, religious leaders and other groups on Thursday stormed the Museum Ground, Kings Square in Benin City to express support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government.

This is as the governor dared politicians in the state, who now operate from Abuja, to come and take over activities of the Edo state House of Assembly.

Gov. Obaseki, said it was regrettable that some politicians who had in time past joined in the struggle to entrench ‘let the people lead’ mantra in Edo state now seek to work against the people.

Representatives of the various groups said the solidarity march was embarked upon to tell Nigerians how much impact the Obaseki administration has made in their lives.

They expressed appreciation to the governor and his team for prioritising their well-being with the regular payment of workers’ salaries, pension, revamping of public schools and health centres amongst other people-centric programmes and policies.

Speaking at the venue of the rally, Edo state Chairman of the National Youth Council, Osahon Obasuyi, thanked the governor for the work being done in the state as it relates to job creation for youth, noting that “we have Edo jobs, Edo production centre, Edo innovative hub and the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.

“The governor is delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state and come August 12, the Edo chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria will decorate him as a performing governor.”

Responding, the governor assured that the state is in safe hands with himself, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie on the saddle.

He said the political tension created in the state was to distract him, but he would remain focused on the delivery of democracy dividends, adding that “we will continue to remain focused. Our focus is to use the money we have in Edo state to build infrastructure, assist our children get the best education and maintain leadership in education in the country and continue to produce the best manpower for our country.

“What I will not do as a governor and an Edo man, is eat the seed yam which is meant for cultivation so that we can have a bumper harvest. The little money we have today, I will not allow anyone eat it. The money is meant to be invested so that we can have a future for our children in this country. This is the struggle which started 12 years ago and which we must lead. We have not started. This is the beginning.”