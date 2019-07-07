Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Members of the Bauchi state House of Assembly have been advised to close ranks and put the interest of the people of the state above other interests and do everything possible to resolve their differences over the House leadership positions.

The Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains in Bauchi state which gave the advice said that “you have to put the interests of the state first above all other interests and do all you can to resolve your differences over the leadership squabble in the best interest of the state in order to avoid the dangerous situation associated with closing the assembly for too long.”

Hajiya Addaji Mohammed, who is the leader of the coalition, stated this while speaking to newsmen at the end of a one- day meeting organized by the group to ponder on issues affecting Bauchi state and the nation in Katagum Local Government Area over the weekend

She urged the lawmakers to put the interest of the state first above any other interest and support Speaker Abubakar Sulaiman, whom God has chosen and cooperate with him in the best interest of the state.

“It’s like history is repeating itself. What goes around comes around. Our people should remember the infamous law passed by the Bauchi state House of Assembly under the immediate past speaker that abolished the law empowering the state government to investigate and recover public funds and property looted by any citizen of the state.

“What manner of thinking was that? Does the former speaker intend to perpetuate himself in order to continue to cripple the state with obnoxious laws?” Hajiya Addaji asked.

She therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the state to intervene and ensure that peace is restored in the state assembly for the development of the state.

The leader of the women coalition commended Governor Bala Mohammed for making giant strides to clean the state and advised him to ensure that all refuse brought out to the streets are evacuated on time.

Adaji, who further advised the Governor to order for the fumigation of drainages called on both federal and state governments’ highways, also called for the enacting of laws that will give the traditional institution a place in the constitution in order to protect their integrity.