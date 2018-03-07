Women engineers recognise colleagues as International Women’s Day holds

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) today, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has concluded all arrangements to celebrate Nigerian women who are pressing for the progress of the emergent Nigerian Woman.

The celebration , which is to be done in form of award ceremony will be held at the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, IKeja, Lagos, on the Thursday, 8th March, 2018.

In an official statement signed by the APWEN President, Engr. (Mrs.) Felicia Agubata, the group said that their plan is to recognize female engineers who have distinguished themselves in the profession, as well as other illustrious females in sundry professions, who have impacted their advancement as a society and have thus, become worthy examples of inspirational figures for the Girl-Child.

Agubata said, “as we (APWEN) celebrate these eminent women,we are full of hope that more women would following their foot steps by exploring and exploiting local and global opportunities to attain new heights and raise the bar in their chosen fields. Competence, collaboration, performance and moral courage, are the watchwords”.

The president added: “today’s celebrants have attained the status of role models based on their professional track record, experience and commitment to the advancement of their professions and indeed our society at large” .

Meanwhile, APWEN is a non-profit, non-governmental, educational service organization and a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

It is an umbrella body for female engineers covering all engineering disciplines.

According to the group their mission is to stimulate women engineers to achieve professional growth and to provide a mentorship platform for women engineers as well as to be a potent voice for the advocacy to get the Girl-Child to take up the study of Science,Technology, Engineering and mathematics (STEM) tailored towards the Engineering profession.

“We have mapped series of programmes to achieve our goal including the “Invent it ,Build it “scheme. The target is the Girl-Child in upper primary school (classes 5 &6)”, the group said.