Women Empowerment: Volunteers Connect Partners Rise NG, Women FM in Ikorodu

Volunteers connect, a community of volunteers partnered with Rise NG and Women FM (91.7) to empower 50 women in Ikorodu, Daily Times gathered.

The group distributed a total of 50 Relief Packages by Rise NG to each woman. It was then followed by Business Development session by the Programme Manager, Becky Adum Botchey, Mrs Albert and Mrs Doris Botchey (CEO Botchey’s Classic Ventures).

This gesture was part of the Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) of Volunteers Connect for the year. Women were chosen as beneficiaries based on reports of women being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Co-founder, Volunteers Connect, Ruhamah Ifere, she said that “Women’s rights ought to be protected and promoted at all times “.

According to her, Empowering women at this time will help in the promotion of Nation Building and also creating an impact in their lives and communities.

