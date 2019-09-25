The National Coordinator, Federated Women Association in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Dr Anne Ugbo says women are taking the lead in small businesses.

Ugbo made this known during the Nigeria SME-FCT chapter monthly policy and strategic dialogue on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that out of over 41 million Nigerians that enrolled in the SMEs, 38 million of them were women.

“As you can see from the presentation, there are over 41 million of SMEs in Nigeria, and out of the 41 million, 38 million are women dominated.

“If we do not build the capacity of these women, we are going nowhere, we have a case in our hand, the government cannot provide jobs for everyone, we must empower these women,’’ she said.

Ugbo said that if unemployment would be reduced, there was need to empower the women and erase poverty out of the country, adding that it was possible because other countries were doing everything to lift the women folks out of penury.

She called on the Federal Government to make a deliberate attempt to provide enabling environment to help translate instructions on SMEs to reality among the women.

She said that some of the instructions being feed to the women were mere theory which needed to be domesticated in the language they understood to ensure they benefited from the SMEs.

“The SMEs have not owned the processes, we need to bring it down to their level for poverty to be eradicated and for the economy to grow and create menial jobs,’’ Ugbo said.

Alhaji Ishaq Abdulrahman, the Chairman, Association of Master Bakers Caterers of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, said that instead of theorising SMEs, the organiser should ensure that the people got a bit of practical.

He said the expectations was that the people in charge would tell them the way forward from the challenges they were facing and address them.

Abdulrahman called on the authority to address the challenges facing SMEs, adding that the agencies concerned must address the challenges of operating in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He lamented that “one cannot go to another local government to trade due to the introduction of one revenue or the other.

“This local government paper is supposed to be a national issue that anywhere you go in Nigeria you should be able to work,’’ he said. (NAN)

