By Chioma Joseph

A middle aged woman, Falilat Olatunji, based in Lagos, was on Wednesday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command, for stealing a four months old baby boy.





It was gathered that while the mother of the child, Mrs. Taiwo Bello was washing her cloth behind her house at Iyana Kajola, Mile 2 Area of Abeokuta, she left her four – month – old baby, Ibrahim Bello sleeping in the room, only for her to get back to the room and discovered that the baby had been taken away by an unknown person.

The suspect was arrested following a report by one Alhaji Abdul Akeem Dawodu, who reported at Sabo Ilupeju Police Station.

He explained further that the woman raised alarm which attracted a lot of people to the house and that up till the time of his report, the baby is yet to be found.