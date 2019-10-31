By Chioma Joseph
A middle aged woman, Falilat Olatunji, based in Lagos, was on Wednesday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command, for stealing a four months old baby boy.
It was gathered that while the mother of the child, Mrs. Taiwo Bello was washing her cloth behind her house at Iyana Kajola, Mile 2 Area of Abeokuta, she left her four – month – old baby, Ibrahim Bello sleeping in the room, only for her to get back to the room and discovered that the baby had been taken away by an unknown person.
The suspect was arrested following a report by one Alhaji Abdul Akeem Dawodu, who reported at Sabo Ilupeju Police Station.
He explained further that the woman raised alarm which attracted a lot of people to the house and that up till the time of his report, the baby is yet to be found.
The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sabo Ilupeju Division, Alhasan AbdulAzeez, a Chief Superintendent of Police, mobilized his detectives to the scene and commenced a full scale investigation into the case.
“ She claimed that she only wanted to use the baby to deceive her
“ Investigation further revealed that the suspect was once squatting in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she was present during the naming ceremony of the same baby.
The baby has been reunited with his parents.”
The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and prosecution.
The command also appealed to members of the public to always beware of people around them because there are a lot of wolves in human skin.
