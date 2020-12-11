Woman stabs former Rivers councilor to death — Daily Times Nigeria

Former supervisory councillor in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi, has been allegedly stabbed to death by a woman.

Daily Times reports that details of the former Rivers State councilors killing were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report. Information acquired says that the incident occurred at Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, near Port Harcourt.

The news of former Rivers State councilors death was disclosed through Facebook by his friends and political associates who mourned him his passing with pictures of his corpse..

In one of the pictures seen, the deceased was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, chest and arms.

The pictures, which went viral on social media, suggested that the former councilor was rushed to the hospital, as stitches were on several spots of his lifeless body on the hospital bed.

Nnamdi Omoni, a spokesman for the state police command, confirmed the incident, adding that operatives were investigating it.

“Yes, I can confirm it, it happened. I called the DPO in charge of that area and he confirmed it. We are still investigating the matter to get the details,” Omoni stated.

