The police arrested a woman from Woodbury, New Jersey who set a house on fire over failure to fulfil a sex agreement.

Taija Russell, 29, is alleged to have sent a series of furious doorstep texts to the slumbering man before getting lighter fluid, a matchbox and a lighter at a gas station and setting the house ablaze.

The entire house was razed down with the owner, the man in question, who’s yet to be named escaping by pulling off a window frame.

He suffered first and second-degree burns, and his main entrance out of the house was covered in flames before he took another exit.

According to the Police, Russell sent texts like “I see you wanna die” and “You wasted my money to come out here,” before she set the house on fire.